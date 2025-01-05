Mopidevi from Game Changer Is My Career's Favorite Character: SJ Suryah

Director-turned-actor SJ Suryah is delivering versatile performances in successful films. He is now gearing up for his next release, Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, this political action drama features Global Star Ram Charan in the lead role and is slated for a worldwide release on January 10.

Suryah plays the role of a crooked politician in the movie. Ahead of the release, he interacted with the media. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. This is your second film with Shankar garu after Bharateeyudu 2. When you worked as a director and later became an actor, did you ever think of working with him or discuss it with him?

Suryah: As an actor, everyone dreams of working with a big director. Everyone knows how big Shankar sir is. Everyone's dream is to work with him. But only when we reach a certain level, things will work out. My previous works did well, and I landed this opportunity.

Q. How did you feel when you got a call from Shankar sir for both films, Bharateeyudu 2 and Game Changer?

Suryah: At first, I got Game Changer's offer. After liking my performance in this movie, Shankar sir gave me a chance in Bharateeyudu 2. He used to enact scenes while explaining them to me, and later, I used to perform accordingly. In this process, he liked my acting and offered me Indian (Bharateeyudu).

Q. When it comes to Game Changer, can you explain your character and your reaction when Shankar narrated it to you?

Suryah: The story is about a war between an honest collector who thinks for the good of the country and a politician who thinks only of himself. When I heard the story, the plotline seemed regular, but the scene design was excellent. The way Shankar sir designed my role and its characteristics impressed me a lot.

Q. Nowadays, you play characters mixed with energy and entertainment, like the one in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. We hear your character in Game Changer will be double that. Is it true?

Suryah: As I said, Shankar sir developed my characterization, mannerisms, and dialogues very well. I will have four getups in the movie. Two are shown in the trailer, and the other two you should watch in theatres.

Q. Are you playing a dual role in the movie?

Suryah: No. I am playing a single role.

Q. You are a big director who made a blockbuster like Kushi with Pawan Kalyan. Did you ever question whether you need to work under another director, despite being a big director yourself?

Suryah: Not at all. I like working with big directors. Even though I am a big director, I had to start from scratch as an actor. I did the same and reached this stage now.

Q. How would the director in you rate the actor in you?

Suryah: I would give myself 100/100. But your opinion matters, not mine.

Q. Is there a change in Pawan Kalyan from Kushi times to the current Pawan Kalyan?

Suryah: His ideology remains the same. He always wanted to work for the betterment of the people. He used to read books by Gandhi, Mandela, and Che Guevara. Back then, I didn’t understand what he was talking about, but I understand them now.

Q. You worked with Pawan Kalyan garu for two films and Charan garu in Game Changer. Any similarities you noticed in them, and how was the overall experience?

Suryah: Charan garu is a very sincere actor. He is a Global Star who reached the level of the Oscars. He is a very humble individual and a complete director's actor. He gave a composed performance as an IAS officer. His role as Appanna will be the highlight of the film. He owned that character and performed it with utmost dedication. Everyone on the team is in love with that character. That was the impact Ram Charan garu brought to the role designed by Shankar garu.

Q. Did you sign Game Changer because of Shankar or because you liked the character?

Suryah: First of all, I never commit to a movie if I don't like my character. But when it comes to Shankar garu, I decided to sign it irrespective of the story or my character. There are a few directors who took Indian cinema to the next level. Shankar garu is one of them. He might have his set of failures, but working with him is a dream for any actor. As Rajamouli garu said, Shankar garu paved the path for other directors to think big. Why would I say no to such a director offering me a role? Even though I signed the movie for Shankar sir, every day of working on this film was a pleasure. I used to go home happily after each day of shooting. I am so happy with this film and this role that I decided to dub my own voice in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Q. Did the director in you ever feel like advising or suggesting to Shankar during the shoot?

Suryah: No. When I am a player, I will be a player. I never take on any other role. An actor should be aware of the technicalities around him. I use that knowledge. Just as there is a director in me, there is an actor in Shankar garu as well. He enacts every scene in his movies. He designs every character and its mannerisms.

Q. Is there a similarity between Ram Charan's character in Game Changer and Pawan Kalyan's real-life character?

Suryah: Yes, there is. Both of them want to serve their country and would go to any extent for it.

Q. After Ram Charan's character, whose role will be the highlight in Game Changer?

Suryah: Mine (laughs).

Q. During the pre-release event, you said that your face-off scenes with Ram Charan garu would be highlights of the movie. How was working with him?

Suryah: It was amazing. One day, when we were shooting in Mysore and got done with the shoot, he personally invited me to his room and offered me food. He said he was elated by my performance that day. Such a sweet personality he is.

Q. You dubbed your own voice in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. There are many fans of your dialogues and diction. Were there any moments in Game Changer where you felt stressed delivering a dialogue?

Suryah: Never. Because I perform both on the set and in the dubbing studio.

Q: Are there any viral dialogues like the ones you had in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram?

Suryah: Yes, there are. But I can't tell you right now. You should watch it in theatres.

Q. Is your characterization in the movie similar to any real-life politician?

Suryah: (big laugh) You will understand (when the movie releases).

Q. This is Dil Raju garu's dream project. Can you explain?

Suryah: Spending money is not production. One has to be passionate and show love for the project. Dil Raju garu's passion will be seen in the 'Jaragandi' song. They created a world in the shape of a coffee cup. One should have the guts to spend such money for shooting such a visually spectacular song. There are many expenses involved. In every aspect of the movie, Dil Raju garu not only gave the required budget but also was on the spot every day, monitoring each department. He has a grip on storytelling, production, and distribution. He is an all-rounder. And he has great trust and love for Shankar sir. Thus, he gave whatever Shankar sir asked for. The result is this magnanimous movie.

Q. Which was the most challenging scene for you in your combination scenes with Ram Charan garu?

Suryah: Apart from Hindi dubbing, nothing was challenging (laughs). Because I do my homework while performing any scene, there are no challenges on the set.

Q. As a director, how would you rate Charan's acting?

Suryah: 90 for sure. He can balance both energetic and composed performances as both fire and water.

Q. Your favorite character in the movies you acted in?

Suryah: I liked Mopidevi's character in Game Changer. I think it is the best.

Q. Any new projects in Telugu?

Suryah: Yes, there are. I will announce them at the right time.

Q. Any chances of working with Akira Nandan?

Suryah: I was shocked to see him recently at the airport. He looks great. Just like his father, he is also reading a lot of books. I wish to God that he reaches the greatest position. Let's see if something pans out in the future.

Q. Have you had discussions with Pawan Kalyan garu about Kushi 2?

Suryah: In the past, we did. But now, he is on a different path, serving the people. So, let things be where they are.