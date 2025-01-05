Mahakumbh 2025: Police attendance goes digital

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 5 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have taken a significant step towards attaining a digital Mahakumbh by implementing a fully biometric attendance system for its personnel.

Shifting from traditional paper-based records, the attendance of police personnel deployed for the grand event will now be recorded digitally, thereby saving time and facilitating maintenance of records.

All police personnel assigned duty for the Mahakumbh-2025 are being trained for their roles at the event. Their attendance during the ongoing training sessions is recorded biometrically, saving time and simplifying record management.

Around 50,000 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of an estimated 40 crore devotees participating in the Mahakumbh-2025.

SSP Kumbh Mela, Rajesh Dwivedi, emphasised the importance of ongoing training, which covers soft skills, disaster management, and geographical awareness of the event site.

He noted that biometric attendance not only saves time but also enhances record accuracy.

"Earlier, it was difficult to maintain a traditional register for attendance, but digital attendance has freed us from these hassles," he remarked.

The first and second phases of training, involving over 10,000 police personnel, have already been completed, while the third phase is currently underway. Personnel from nearly all districts of Uttar Pradesh have arrived for duty in the Mahakumbh.

Their complete details have been securely stored in the biometric system, ensuring proper monitoring and management of the workforce during the event.

Maha Kumbh Mela, the world’s largest public gathering, will see devotees taking a holy dip of faith in river Ganga, for over a month-long period from January 13 to February 26.

Notably, the Kumbh Mela is a religious pilgrimage, celebrated four times over the course of 12 years. Its geographical location spans over four locations in the country and the Mela site keeps rotating between one of the four pilgrimages on four sacred rivers.

