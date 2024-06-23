Is Mahesh Babu's son prepping for Tollywood debut?

17-year-old Gautam Ghattamaneni, son of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, recently hit the news headlines for graduating from International School of Hyderabad (ISH) in Hyderabad. The son of a Telugu superstar is in the news again and this time he made his debut on the theatre stage in London.

Mahesh Babu’s wife and a proud mother Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to keep the actors’ fans updated about Gautam’s debut theatre show in London. She has shared several pics from the London’s theatre which shows Mahesh Babu with his wife and kids enjoying the joyous moments as a family unit.

“Such a special evening so so proud of @gautamghattamaneni his first theatre stage performance all the way in London .. and what a show it was .. loved it ! And loved you more my son,” Namrata Shirodkar captioned her post.

The pics soon went viral on social media and the admirers of Mahesh Babu’s family started congratulating the actor in the comments section and filling it with happy emojis.

This isn't Gautam's first brush with the acting skills. He made his debut as a child artist in his father's 2014 film "1: Nenokkadine." Subsequently, he stopped acting in films and focused on his education.

Namrata's social media activity, including posts about Gautam's performance and his recent workout regimen, has fueled speculation about his potential entry into the film industry. As he is too young for the debut, industry observers suggest he might make his official debut in three to four years.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is preparing for his upcoming project with director SS Rajamouli. The film is tentatively titled as SSMB29. It is reported that the upcoming movie will be a visual feast for Tollywood audience.

