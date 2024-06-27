KALKI 2898 AD US Report: Epic Visual Extravaganza!

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer and Nag Ashwin directorial Kalki 2898 AD has been released in theatres with a lot of fan frenziness. The movie received blockbuster talk from its US Premieres and early shows. Here is the movie review/talk from the opening shows.

#Kalki2898AD Final Report:

While the first half lags and requires some patience, the second half has done the magic. It rewards viewers with stunning visual effects and dynamic action sequences. The climax is especially impactful, leaving a lasting impression as you exit the theater. Director Nag Ashwin delivered a solid, power-packed film. Prabhas shined as Bhairava.Some Special Appearances Worked and Some Did Not Work.

Overall, it's worth watching for its epic ambition, grand scale, and unique experience. Kids will love Kalki and Bujji.