J&K Police announce Rs 20 lakh reward for information on Pahalgam attack terrorists

Srinagar, April 24 (IANS) The J&K Police on Thursday announced a reward of Rs 20 lakh for anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of Pakistani nationals and local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

A police statement said, “Anantnag Police announces a reward of Rs 20 lakhs on information leading to the arrest of Pakistan nationals and LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai and Hashim Musa, who were involved in the attack on tourists in Baisaran, Pahalgam on 22nd April.”

Terrorists killed 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22.

Three operations are presently going on in the union territory, in addition to the massive anti-terrorist operation in the Pahalgam area to trace and hunt down terrorists responsible for the Baisaran meadow massacre.

The Baisaran meadow operation is tech-assisted using drones, helicopters, electronic equipment and sniffer dogs. The security forces have been given clear orders to hunt down the killers who killed 26 civilians.

A soldier was killed in an ongoing encounter with the terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

Another operation against the terrorists by the security forces is going on in Poonch district, while the third operation is going on in Kulgam district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited ground zero on Wednesday to convey a powerful message to the perpetrators of the Baisaran meadow massacre.

India reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack by suspending the Indus Water Treaty signed by the two countries in 1960. The Attari border crossing has been shut. Pakistani nationals have been asked to leave India within 48 hours, while the staff of India’s High Commission in Pakistan has been reduced to 30 per cent. The military attaché of the Pakistan High Commission has been declared persona non grata.

An all-party meeting has been called in the evening by the Union government to apprise the various political parties about the Pahalgam terror attack.

