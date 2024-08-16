Kalki 2898 AD 50 Days: Watch Director Nag Ashwin Jump with Joy in Theatre

Kalki 2898 AD completed its 50-day theatrical run after its release on June 27. The movie starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, and Deepika Padukone was grandly released worldwide under Nag Ashwin's direction. Since its release, the movie has created a sensation and collected 1100 crores globally.

The movie's creators celebrated this achievement by sharing a happy message on Instagram along with a picture of Prabhas from the science fiction movie. The team thanked the viewers for making it a sensational hit through the post. The caption says, "A moment of glory. Proudly celebrating 50 DAYS of #Kalki2898AD. A big thank you to our incredible audience for making our film flourish across the world. #50DaysForKalki2898AD."

Director Nag Ashwin watched the 50th show in the theatres and expressed his joy at the movie's success. A video of him jumping with happiness is now going viral on social media.

Video:

