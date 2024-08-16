Harish Shankar Defends Sitar Dance Move from Mr Bachchan

Aug 16, 2024, 12:02 IST
Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse, was released yesterday on the occasion of Independence Day. The movie was highly anticipated after the song's release. Still, the audience unexpectedly gave mixed reactions to the film. 

Director Harish Shankar met the media along with the movie team after its release. In the meeting, when asked about the 'Sitar' song step, he responded to that. The director says that he kept the step, though he thought it was unnecessary in the song. 

He further reacted to the mixed reactions, saying, "It is common to get mixed reactions for a movie, including public opinion online and offline. With each show, the talk can turn positive. With the holidays lining up, we are expecting the best for the movie."

