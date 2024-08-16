Harish Shankar Defends Sitar Dance Move from Mr Bachchan

Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse, was released yesterday on the occasion of Independence Day. The movie was highly anticipated after the song's release. Still, the audience unexpectedly gave mixed reactions to the film.

Director Harish Shankar met the media along with the movie team after its release. In the meeting, when asked about the 'Sitar' song step, he responded to that. The director says that he kept the step, though he thought it was unnecessary in the song.

He further reacted to the mixed reactions, saying, "It is common to get mixed reactions for a movie, including public opinion online and offline. With each show, the talk can turn positive. With the holidays lining up, we are expecting the best for the movie."

The director says:

This step is not intentional but i dont want to say no to choreographer on the first day of song shoot says director harish shankar#MrBachchan #RaviTeja #BhagyashriBorse pic.twitter.com/VtdP3bKXl8 — Movies & Entertainment (@Movies_Ent_) August 15, 2024

Also read 70th National Film Awards: South Indian actors in the race!