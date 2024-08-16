YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO on Successful SSLV Launch

Andhra Pradesh State's former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite. The satellite was launched aboard the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

The YSRCP President commended ISRO scientists and engineers for their unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, which has once again placed India on the global stage of space exploration. He praised the organisation’s consistent efforts in achieving new milestones that contribute to national development and global scientific advancements.