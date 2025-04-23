Chirag Paswan may enter Bihar Assembly polls, hints LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti

Patna, April 23 (IANS) In a significant political development, Jamui MP and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Arun Bharti has hinted that Union Minister and party president Chirag Paswan may contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Bharti, who is also Chirag’s brother-in-law, made the remarks during a media interaction in Munger on Wednesday, triggering fresh political speculation in the state.

Calling Chirag the “future of Bihar,” Bharti said, “The public wants to see him in a bigger role. Both party workers and common citizens want Chirag Paswan to contest the Assembly elections.”

He added that if there is consensus within the NDA and conditions are favourable, the party would formally invite Chirag to enter the 2025 Assembly race.

Bharti also revealed that the LJP (Ram Vilas) is preparing to contest all 243 seats in the state, while reaffirming its commitment to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“We respect the alliance. Wherever our allies contest, we will fully support them. But on the seats we fight, we will move forward with a clear strategy,” he said.

On the matter of seat-sharing, Bharti said internal discussions within the NDA are going on, and final decisions on constituencies and government roles will be taken closer to the elections.

Chirag’s possible entry into state politics could significantly alter the political landscape in Bihar ahead of the 2025 polls. Recently, in an interview with a private news channel, Chirag himself acknowledged that “the people of Bihar are calling him to do the politics of Bihar.”

Meanwhile, his political rivals are already reacting. Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani launched a sharp attack on Chirag, claiming he lacks the political courage of his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan.

“Ram Vilas Paswan fought for Dalits, EBCs, and OBCs. He even withdrew support from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, which led to its fall. Chirag, however, lacks that courage,” Sahani said on Tuesday.

