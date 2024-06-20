Kalki 2898 AD: Double Dhamaka in Store!

What is the Kalki 2898 AD double dhamaka that everyone in highly-placed circles are talking about after the recent censor process? The first one is obvious - visual extravaganza. The second one is the emotional core of the movie.

There are lots of sentimental, heart-touching moments involving the primary characters played by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Kamal Haasan plays a negative role.

The imagination of the Kaasi City of the future is said to be one of the major highlights of the Nag Ashwin-directed movie. This future city's production design is awesome.

The film's pre-release event was held on Wednesday (June 19, 2024). At the event, the makers hyped-up their baby in calibrated language. None of the cast members, nor the director, extolled the movie in exaggerated language.

The running time of Kalki is about 175 minutes.

The film releases on June 27th, 2024. The opening weekend collections might surpass that of Salaar.