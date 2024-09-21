Jr NTR's Devara on Track for September 27 Release!

With the movie's release scheduled for less than a week, the spotlight is on Devara. The big pre-release event takes place on September 22, and NTR has been promoting the movie everywhere.

Aside from participating in the pre-release festivities, celebrities like Rajamouli, Trivikram, and Prashant Neel will also be launching the Devara trailer. Meanwhile, the DoP of Devara, Rathnavelu, sent an update to the supporters of NTR on Twitter.

"Spent 30+ sleepless nights on the colour grading and matching enormous visual effects shots of #Devara!" tweeted Rathavelu. On-time delivery of content in the formats of IMAX, Premier Large format, D-Box, 4Dx, overseas 2.35 mm, etc. Savour our #Devara in cinemas 😍.

Devara appears to be on schedule for September 27, though it remains to be seen how the film's subject of fear will play out in theatres.

