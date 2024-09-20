Shocking facts in Jani Master Remand Report

Jani Master Remanded to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Hyderabad, September 20, 2024 - In a shocking turn of events, renowned choreographer Jani Master has been arrested and remanded to 14-day judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor assistant choreographer over a period of four years.

According to the remand report, Jani Master confessed to the crime, revealing a sinister intent behind hiring the victim as his assistant in 2019. The report states that the victim, who was 16 years old at the time, was sexually assaulted by Jani Master at a hotel in Mumbai in 2020. The abuse continued for four years, with Jani Master threatening to ruin the victim's career and intimidating her into silence. Additionally, his wife allegedly participated in threatening the victim.

The case came to light on September 15 when the assistant choreographer filed a complaint at the Rayadurgam police station. Following an investigation, the police registered a zero FIR against Jani Master and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station. The POCSO section was added to the FIR after it was confirmed that the victim was a minor when the abuse began.

Jani Master initially evaded arrest, sparking a massive manhunt. Police searched for him in Nellore, Ladakh, and Chennai before tracing him to Goa using technical evidence. A team of Rajendranagar SWOT police apprehended him on September 19, and he was brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from a local Goa court.

The Upparapally court has now remanded Jani Master to 14-day judicial custody, sending him to Chanchalguda Jail until October 3. The development has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry, with many expressing outrage and disappointment over the choreographer's alleged actions.

The case highlights the need for stricter measures to prevent sexual harassment and exploitation in the entertainment industry. As the investigation unfolds, fans and well-wishers await justice for the victim.

