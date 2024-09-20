Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP over allegations of 'Operation Lotus'

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday hit out at the AAP leadership for levelling 'Operation Lotus' charge at the Centre and claimed that the latter was resorting to ‘wild rhetoric’ to escape public wrath.

"Whenever their ground slips and whenever they do not trust their own fellow councilors, then, they show the fear of Operation Lotus," he told IANS.

Sachdeva’s criticism of AAP brass comes ahead of Atishi’s swearing-in as the new Delhi CM, slated for September 21.

Sachdeva asked Durgesh Pathak to be careful otherwise, he would have to make several rounds of courts if he didn't stop.

He also asserted that the AAP leader should ask his new Chief Minister Atishi who is going to take oath on Saturday that she too had made similar false allegations against the BJP and now, she is roaming around courts.

"So, it will be better to try to take care of your own house. If people do not want to stay in their own house or want to run away, then you need to pay attention to them. After Arvind Kejriwal's corruption and the looting done by Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, everyone wants to get rid of that image of corruption. Then it is not right to blame others for the fire in your own house," Sachdeva stated.

He also claimed there are differences in the party and the AAP's top leaders do not believe in their own people, that's why they show the fear of Operation Lotus.

On September 22, Kejriwal will address 'Janta Ki Adalat' at Jantar Mantar.

On September 17, Kejriwal submitted his resignation as CM of Delhi to LG Saxena and nominated Atishi as his successor.

It came four days after Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail following a Supreme Court order granting him bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.