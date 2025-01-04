January 1st Week OTT Releases: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch

The dominance of OTT platforms in recent times needs no introduction. With movies hitting OTT within 15 to 20 days of their theatrical release, audiences are increasingly gravitating towards these platforms. Watching films from the comfort of their homes has become a cost-effective and convenient option for families.

Given the rising preference for OTT over traditional theaters, platforms are now focusing on delivering fresh content every week. Let’s take a look at the films and series set to stream this week across various OTT platforms:

Aha

Jaali O Jinkhana – Now Streaming

Katha Kamaameshu – Streaming from January 2

Love Reddy – Streaming from January 3

Unstoppable (Daku Maharaj Team) – Streaming from January 3

Disney+ Hotstar

All We Imagine as Light – Streaming from January 3

Manorama Max

I Am Kathalan – Now Streaming

Amazon Prime Video

Gladiator 2 – Now Streaming

The Rig (Series) – Streaming from January 2

Guna – Streaming from January 3

The Rana Daggubati Show – Streaming from January 4

Netflix

Missing You – Now Streaming

Don’t Die – Now Streaming

Reunion – Now Streaming

Love Is Blind – Now Streaming

Selling the City – Streaming from January 3

BookMyShow Stream

Christmas Eve in Millers Point – Now Streaming

OTT platforms continue to offer an exciting array of content, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. With such a packed lineup, there’s plenty to look forward to this week!

