January 1st Week OTT Releases: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch
The dominance of OTT platforms in recent times needs no introduction. With movies hitting OTT within 15 to 20 days of their theatrical release, audiences are increasingly gravitating towards these platforms. Watching films from the comfort of their homes has become a cost-effective and convenient option for families.
Given the rising preference for OTT over traditional theaters, platforms are now focusing on delivering fresh content every week. Let’s take a look at the films and series set to stream this week across various OTT platforms:
Aha
Jaali O Jinkhana – Now Streaming
Katha Kamaameshu – Streaming from January 2
Love Reddy – Streaming from January 3
Unstoppable (Daku Maharaj Team) – Streaming from January 3
Disney+ Hotstar
All We Imagine as Light – Streaming from January 3
Manorama Max
I Am Kathalan – Now Streaming
Amazon Prime Video
Gladiator 2 – Now Streaming
The Rig (Series) – Streaming from January 2
Guna – Streaming from January 3
The Rana Daggubati Show – Streaming from January 4
Netflix
Missing You – Now Streaming
Don’t Die – Now Streaming
Reunion – Now Streaming
Love Is Blind – Now Streaming
Selling the City – Streaming from January 3
BookMyShow Stream
Christmas Eve in Millers Point – Now Streaming
OTT platforms continue to offer an exciting array of content, catering to diverse tastes and preferences. With such a packed lineup, there’s plenty to look forward to this week!
