Jani Master Hiding in Nellore?

The police investigation began after the complaint filed on National-award-winning choreographer Jani Master sexually harassed the 21-year-old choreographer dancer. The victim, who claimed that she was abused and harassed, gave a statement, and the police have collected proof of the effects. The victim was also subjected to some medical testing.

Although the victim complained, the case wasn't revealed until three days ago, revealed two weeks ago. Jani Master touched the ground from about time and disappeared from people's view again. Telugu Film Chamber, during the news conference conducted on Tuesday, shared details and also expressed its opposition to such incidents.

The Film Chamber claims that Jani Master was a constant nuisance and used to assault the victim, who was still a minor physically. The association says that there is evidence to support the allegations.

The police are not sparing any effort to apprehend Jani Master, who is currently on the run. The Narsingi police of Hyderabad are searching for him. Officials from Nellore were also informed after they received information regarding his possible whereabouts.

