Janhvi Confirms Dating Shikhar?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor appeared to indirectly confirm her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya during a recent appearance on a TV show. The actress made a cheeky remark about being happy at her current "Shikhar" (peak/summit) when asked if she would prefer a partner with similar interests.

While promoting her new film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma asked Janhvi if she would choose a life partner with the same profession or interests. He cheekily referenced her rumored beau Shikhar, saying "Would you prefer someone with the same interests, or are you happy at the 'Shikhar' you're at currently?"

Janhvi blushed before responding "I'm very happy at whatever 'Shikhar' (peak) I'm at right now." Her co-star Rajkummar Rao promptly asked "What do you think, Janhvi?" about her suggestive comment.

This is not the first time Janhvi has subtly referenced her reported relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. She previously flaunted a neckpiece with his name during an event. On Koffee With Karan, she mentioned "Shiku" when asked about her speed dial contacts.

However, the actress has remained tight-lipped about confirming or denying the dating rumours outright.