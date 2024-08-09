'I was never single', says Keerthy Suresh

South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh recently revealed in a podcast that she has never been single. The National Award-winning actress, known for her versatile acting and performances, opened up about her relationship status when the host asked her about it. She mentioned that she never claimed to be single.

Keerthy also discussed the intense trolling she faced in the past, even before her sensational hit Mahanati. Despite the film's success, she continued to receive negative comments from some trolls. Responding to this, she said, "Time answers everything."