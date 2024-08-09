T’gana delegation visits Apple’s California headquarters, expects positive outcome

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (IANS) The Telangana government delegation headed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy visited Apple Park, the corporate headquarters of Apple Inc., in Cupertino, California, and pitched the state government’s initiatives to the top executives of the technology giant.

The Chief Minister shared on ‘X’ that it was exhilarating to visit Apple Park. The 175-acre campus was the ideal place to make a strong pitch for Hyderabad and Telangana as a leading investment destination in several sectors, he said.

“My team, including my minister colleague D Sridhar Babu, and senior officials, and I, highlighted the new Electronics Park, Skills University, AI City, Future City, and other game-changing initiatives to the senior Apple executives looking after manufacturing, public policy, and Apple healthcare divisions,” he said.

He exuded confidence that their ‘highly encouraging and cordial’ talks will lead to several positive outcomes for Hyderabad and Telangana.

The Chief Minister also met Shantanu Narayen, CEO, of Adobe Systems, at Palo Alto, California. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy held a highly engaging and fruitful conversation with him (Shantanu Narayen).

“As one of the most respected tech visionaries and leaders in Silicon Valley, USA, and an inspirational figure, meeting Shantanu Narayen is also emotional given he is one of Hyderabad’s most illustrious sons,” the CM added.

Revanth Reddy said as a key influencer in Silicon Valley, Narayen was highly receptive and proactively agreed to support their vision for Hyderabad 4.0, the Future City, the Young India Skill University, and the AI City.

Earlier, addressing the CEOs of tech unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General, the Chief Minister declared that Telangana would deserve the sobriquet of “The Future State”, given its current set of game-changing projects like the AI city, Net Zero Future City, and massive reimagining of Hyderabad.

Minister Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of the policies of Telangana and the inherent strengths that make it attractive for global and tech investors.

