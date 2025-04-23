India needs to enhance man-made fibre capabilities to boost exports: Experts

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) There is a critical need for a resilient and sustainable fibre ecosystem in India, while adopting a cohesive and forward-thinking strategy to enhance man-made fibre (MMF) capabilities to end the global dominance of China in polyester production, experts said here on Wednesday.

According to Ashok Malhotra, Mission Director of the National Technical Textile Mission (NTTM), there is an urgent imperative for India to accelerate its growth in MMF, aiming for a significant increase in market penetration to achieve global competitiveness.

Speaking at a PHDCCI conference here, Malhotra also shed light on India's potential in technical textiles and NTTM's initiatives to foster indigenous manufacturing and explore advanced applications, while also recognising India's emerging strengths in niche export markets.

Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chair of the PHDCCI Textile Committee and CMD of Filatex India Ltd, emphasised the critical need for a resilient and sustainable fibre ecosystem.

Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Ltd., delivered a compelling address on the growing dominance of MMFs globally and emphasised India's potential to significantly increase its MMF fibre base to meet ambitious export targets, stressing the importance of aligning private sector innovation with government support schemes.

Jitender Kumar Gupta, Head, TXD and Scientist – E at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), highlighted the crucial role of standardization and Quality Control Orders (QCOs) in ensuring the quality and compliance of MMFs and yarns, emphasising the importance of the BIS Standard Mark.

The conference in the national capital witnessed active participation from over 80 delegates who engaged in dynamic discussions and knowledge sharing with the esteemed speakers.

The conference served as a vital platform for critical dialogue and collaboration, paving the way for strategic advancements and sustainable growth in India's MMF sector and reinforcing its position in the global textile arena.

