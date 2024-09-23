Devara: Watch Janhvi Kapoor's Heartfelt Message to Telugu Audience

Legendary actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her Telugu debut with Devara starring Jr NTR. Janhvi has already captivated the audience fans with her grace and dance moves in released songs. There is much anticipation among all of them to watch her in the film. Janhvi is ready for "Devara's" pre-release event as well. She looked stunning, wearing a blue saree with style. But she posted a video for her admirers because the event was delayed.

In the video, she said, "Hello everyone! First of all, thank you to the Telugu audience for welcoming me so warmly and showing so much love. I'm delighted to be called 'Jaanu Paa' by all of you, and I appreciate the support from NTR's fans. Knowing how important my mother is to all of you means a lot to me. Similarly, you all are equally important to me."

She continued, "I promise to work hard every day to make all of you proud for supporting me this way. It's an honour to be chosen by Shiva Sir and NTR Sir for this film. I hope our efforts resonate with you. I want to thank the entire team that has helped me along the way."

Janhvi also mentioned, "I intended to share these words with you in person, but it didn't work out this time. I hope to meet all of you soon. For now, this is my little message to you."

Watch:

