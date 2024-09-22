Devara Pre-Release event : Thousands of Fans Create Chaos at Devara Event

Devara Pre-Release Event Descends into Chaos

The highly anticipated pre-release event for NTR and Koratala Siva's Devara turned chaotic outside Novotel hotel today. Despite the indoor venue choice, allegedly to avoid predicted rainfall, thousands of fans assembled outside, breaking glasses and forcing their way in.

Pandemonium Erupts

Fans damaged property and clashed with security

Police intervened with a lathi charge, injuring some fans

Novotel management considered canceling the event

Shreyas Media, the event organizers, negotiated to salvage the situation

Questionable Decision-Making

The decision to hold the event at an indoor venue, incapable of accommodating the massive crowd, has raised questions. Who bears responsibility for this oversight – the movie team or event organizers?