Devara Pre-Release event : Thousands of Fans Create Chaos at Devara Event
-Devara's pre-release event marred by chaos and confusion
Indoor venue choice sparks controversy
Fans injured in police lathi charge
Event organizers struggle to control the situation
Movie team's decision-making under scrutiny
Devara Pre-Release Event Descends into Chaos
The highly anticipated pre-release event for NTR and Koratala Siva's Devara turned chaotic outside Novotel hotel today. Despite the indoor venue choice, allegedly to avoid predicted rainfall, thousands of fans assembled outside, breaking glasses and forcing their way in.
Pandemonium Erupts
Fans damaged property and clashed with security
Police intervened with a lathi charge, injuring some fans
Novotel management considered canceling the event
Shreyas Media, the event organizers, negotiated to salvage the situation
Questionable Decision-Making
The decision to hold the event at an indoor venue, incapable of accommodating the massive crowd, has raised questions. Who bears responsibility for this oversight – the movie team or event organizers?