Chiranjeevi Makes History: Mega Star is now Guinness World Record Holder

Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Film Industry

Hyderabad, September 22, 2024 - Megastar Chiranjeevi has added another feather to his illustrious cap, earning the Guinness World Record for the Most Prolific Film Star in the Indian Film Industry. This prestigious honor recognizes his remarkable contributions to Telugu cinema, spanning 46 years.

Astonishing Achievements

Chiranjeevi has starred in an impressive 156 films, featuring in 537 songs with a staggering 24,000 dance moves. This averages out to three films per year, solidifying his position as a cinematic legend.

Star-Studded Celebration

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan presented the award to Chiranjeevi at a glittering ceremony attended by:

- Producers and directors Aswini Dutt, Allu Aravind, B Gopal, Raghavendra Rao, Suresh Babu, Bobby, Vassishta, and Gunasekhar

- Chiranjeevi's family members, including daughter Sushmita and nephews Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Vaishnav Tej

- Representatives from the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank, affectionately known as his "blood brothers and sisters"

Coincidences and Milestones

- The award ceremony coincided with the 46th anniversary of Chiranjeevi's debut film, Pranam Khareedu (1978)

- Guinness Records was established in August 1955, the same month and year Chiranjeevi was born

Chiranjeevi's Heartfelt Response

An overwhelmed Chiranjeevi expressed gratitude to his family, collaborators, and fans, fondly recalling his childhood. He also shared his surprise at being recognized for his dancing talents.

A Legacy Cemented

This Guinness World Record solidifies Chiranjeevi's status as a legendary figure in Indian cinema, celebrating his dedication, passion, and enduring impact on the film industry.