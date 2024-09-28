Devara Hit in Telugu, Flop in Tamil

Devara happened to be sounded today in theatres across the world with anticipations on Jr NTR as a hero. The Telugu version set many records, and it was the highest-grossing non-SS Rajamouli film on its opening day. Still, the film was tested across India in five languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and it produced divided results.

Despite Devara starring Jr NTR now enjoying a pan-Indian appeal following RRR, the movie did decent business in Hindi thanks to Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film earned more than Rs 7.5 crores on the opening day, and the producers hope for better business over the weekend. As for the Tamil version, it did not do well with Rs 80 lakhs because it was competing with Karthi's Meiyazhagan and Lubbar Pandu films.

The trade analysts are concerned about the improved collections in Hindi but poor showings in Tamil. They are raising ifs and buts on the ability of Telugu films to go pan-India now. It may not always be fitting to have a movie that gets a bigger hit, and every producer has to think big and small rationally, too. The Telugu result has made Devara's impact strong and Jr NTR's stardom firmly established.

