Devara Collects Rs 172 Crore on Day One!

The latest movie of Jr NTR, Devara, reportedly crossed Rs. 172 crores on its opening day itself. There was a time when Junior NTR was trolled and doubtful when it came to his pan-India stardom, but with this movie's record-break movie, he matches Prabhas, the second pan-Indian icon in cinema. This achievement is exquisite courtesy of Jr. NTR and the exciting storyline that the film has adopted.

Hoping for a spectacular success, 'Devara' has now landed fifth place on the list of highest opening-day grossers, joining the saga of only big movies. As of now, RRR stands at 223.5 crores, followed by Baahubali 2 (214.5 crores), Kalki 2898 AD (191.5 crores) and Salarr (178.8 crores). Jr. That's Rs. 172 crore, followed by KGF 2 (Rs.164.2 crore), Adipurush (Rs. 136.8 crore), and Saaho (Rs. 125.6 crore). This is impressed by Jr. NTR, who put all his efforts into creating this excellent film plus the marvellous story in the movie.

It has impressed audiences all over the country and established Jr. NTR as a star that will always be marketable. Being the film of such a genre and with such performances, viewers and critics are actively waiting for the sequel result. Will "Devara" keep on the "king "he records at the box office?

