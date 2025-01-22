Pushpa 2 Producers Under IT Investigation: Day 2 of Raids on Telugu Film Industry

The ongoing IT raids in Hyderabad have entered their second day, targeting major production and media houses, including SVC, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Media. Authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the financial records and budgets of recent film projects.

A significant focus of the investigation is on the blockbuster "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Officials are scrutinizing the funds invested in the film and the profits generated, following discrepancies observed in the income tax returns. These inconsistencies prompted the extensive raids now underway.

On the first day of the operation, IT officials questioned Tejaswini, the wife of prominent producer Dil Raju, and inspected their bank lockers. Today's efforts are concentrated on examining further documentation related to the financial dealings of these production houses.

Sources indicate that producer Dil Raju may be called to the SVC office for additional questioning. The raids aim to uncover potential financial irregularities and bring more transparency to the film industry's financial practices.

