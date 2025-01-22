Priyanka Chopra Visits Chilkur Balaji Temple Amid Speculations of SSMB 29 Announcement

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently arrived in India, fueling widespread speculation about her involvement in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Mahesh Babu-starrer, SSMB 29. While official confirmation is still awaited, Priyanka's latest social media activity has stirred excitement among fans.

A Spiritual Visit to Chilkur Balaji Temple

On Tuesday, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her visit to the Chilkur Balaji Temple in Telangana through a series of pictures and videos on Instagram. Clad in a graceful light blue salwar suit, she covered her head with a dupatta as she posed for a photo, embodying traditional elegance. Another image captured a moment of her conversing with the temple priest, while a brief video showed her walking through the temple premises with her team.

In her heartfelt caption, Priyanka wrote:

"With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela ❤️❤️"

Hints at a New Project?

Though Priyanka has yet to confirm her role in Rajamouli's anticipated project, her recent actions have fueled speculation. The actor's journey from Toronto to Hyderabad was documented on Instagram, featuring symbolic elements like an Om emoji and the song "Roar of RRR," hinting at potential involvement in a major project.

About SSMB 29

SS Rajamouli’s next venture, following the massive success of "RRR," remains shrouded in secrecy. Described as an action-adventure reminiscent of the "Indiana Jones" series, SSMB 29 was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. The makers have kept details under wraps, including Mahesh Babu’s look, maintaining an air of mystery around the film.

Fans eagerly await further announcements, hoping for confirmation of Priyanka's participation in this high-profile project.