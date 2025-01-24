Box Office Collections - Income Tax Scrutiny: Tollywood's Top Producer Confessed Manipulation of BO Figures?

The recent income tax raids have put significant mental stress on several celebrities, as officials intensify searches at the offices and premises linked to renowned production houses, Mythri Movie Makers and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

These production companies, which have delivered blockbusters like Pushpa 2, Game Changer, and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, are under scrutiny for discrepancies in accounting and tax filings. Although the issue is expected to be resolved by paying fines, the investigations have cast a spotlight on their financial practices.

During the raids, one producer reportedly revealed to officials that box office collection figures, posters, and media reports are often exaggerated for publicity. According to the producer, many box office websites and social media platforms share inflated revenue numbers to create buzz, engage audiences, and fuel fan excitement. These figures, he claimed, rarely reflect the actual collections.

As the investigations continue, it remains uncertain how these leading production houses will address the current challenges and move forward.

