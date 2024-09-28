Devara Day 1 box-office collection: Second-Best Opening!

The much-awaited action drama Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, finally hit theatres yesterday, September 27. The movie received a good positive response even before its release, though the reception was mixed after its release. Out of the talks, the movie still is a super hit at the box office.

Also read: Devara : IMDB Review ,Rating

The break-down of Devara's day collections is as follows,

Nizam – 19.32 Cr

Vizag – 5.47 Cr

Guntur – 6.27 Cr

Nellore – 2.11 Cr

Krishna – 2.97 Cr

East – 4.02 Cr

West -3.60 Cr

Ceeded – 10.40 Cr

Also read: NTR's First Reaction on Devara: Thanks Koratala Siva

The Telugu film "Devara" has made a stunning debut, raking in an impressive 54.16 crore rupees on its first day in the Telugu states alone! Note that this figure doesn't include GST. Devara" shot to the second position in all-time highest opening day shares in Telugu states with the first position taken by SS Rajamouli's "RRR".

Koratala Siva, of a more-than-two-decade-long experience, directed the film. Interestingly, an impressive cast, including Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, have been confirmed for pivotal roles in "Devara".

Also read: IIFA Utsavam 2024: Chiranjeevi Conferred with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award