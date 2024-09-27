NTR's First Reaction on Devara: Thanks Koratala Siva

Here is NTR's first reaction after Devara Part 1 release. NTR took to X to express gratitude to director Koratala Siva and Devara team. Visibly NTR is basking in the film's success. Here is NTR's Tweet.

NTR took to X and wrote, "The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Thank you Koratala Siva garu, for envisioning Devara with such engaging drama and emotional experience. My brother @anirudhofficial, your music and background score brought this world to life. Special thanks to my producers, Harikrishna Kosaraju garu and Sudhakar Mikkilineni garu for being the strongest pillars. Huge gratitude to @RathnaveluDop sir, @sabucyril sir, @sreekar_prasad sir, and every technician for their amazing work. To my fans, witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love. Glad you're enjoying it as much as I did. I promise to keep entertaining you all.

