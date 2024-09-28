IIFA Utsavam 2024: Chiranjeevi Conferred with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema Award

Abu Dhabi: In a glittering ceremony at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi was felicitated with the Outstanding Achievement for Indian Cinema Award at the 24th IIFA Festival. The iconic actor was presented the honour by veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi and renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Overcome with gratitude, Chiranjeevi addressed the packed audience, thanking the Telugu film industry and his fans for their unwavering support. "This award is not just a recognition of my work, but a testament to the love and encouragement I have received from my fans. I am forever indebted to them," he said, amidst thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

Hosted by Tollywood actors Rana Daggubati and Teja Sajja, the event brought together a galaxy of stars from across the Indian film industry, including Nasser, Bramhanandam, Priyadarshan, Priyamani, Jayaraman, Sarathkumar, Radhika, Varalaxmi, and Karan Johar.

The three-day IIFA Utsavam celebrates the best of Indian cinema, and Chiranjeevi's award is a fitting tribute to his remarkable contribution to the world of entertainment.