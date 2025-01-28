Upasana Konidela Visits Rana Daggubati’s FoodStories with Daughter Klin Kaara

Celebrity entrepreneurs are increasingly stepping into businesses beyond the entertainment industry, and food ventures are the latest trend. Joining this movement is Tollywood star Rana Daggubati, who, along with his wife Miheeka Bajaj, has launched FoodStories, a premium gourmet grocery store in Hyderabad.

FoodStories: Where Culinary Meets Experience

Nestled in the upscale locality of Banjara Hills, FoodStories officially opened its doors on January 6, 2025. The store offers a carefully curated selection of fresh, high-quality food products, combining the best of global and local produce. Beyond being a grocery store, FoodStories is designed to be a one-of-a-kind experience for food lovers, featuring a beautifully crafted space and a café that serves a range of mouthwatering dishes.

A Starry Republic Day Visit

The buzz around FoodStories reached new heights on Republic Day when Upasana Konidela, the wife of Tollywood icon Ram Charan, visited the store along with their daughter, Klin Kaara. Upasana later took to Instagram to share her experience, expressing gratitude to Rana, Miheeka, and the store’s team for their warm hospitality.

The post instantly went viral, especially since it featured Klin Kaara—a rare appearance of the star couple’s daughter. True to their promise, her face remained hidden in the photo, as Ram Charan has stated that Klin Kaara’s face will only be revealed when she adorably calls him “Daddy.” Fans are eagerly awaiting this heartwarming moment.

A New Chapter for Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati’s entry into the food industry reflects a growing trend among celebrities exploring opportunities outside films. With its emphasis on quality, innovation, and a unique customer experience, FoodStories has quickly gained popularity and is emerging as a go-to destination for Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts.