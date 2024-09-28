Jani Master's Wife Ayesha Alias Sumalatha: My Husband Jani Master was Trapped

In a surprising twist in the case involving choreographer Jani Master, his wife Sumalatha alias Ayesha has filed a counter-complaint with the Film Chamber of Commerce against the woman who had earlier lodged a complaint against her husband. Sumalatha alleged that the woman had entrapped her husband under the guise of love to exploit him, causing immense emotional distress over the past five years, leading to her own attempt at suicide.

Also read: Hebah Patel's Lehenga Magic

In her complaint, Sumalatha stated, "The woman pressured my husband Jani Master to marry her, saying she didn’t care about her parents and insisted that he leave me. She would control his schedule, allowing him to come home for only 2-3 hours. I personally confronted her and said that if she truly cared for Jani, I would leave his life. She pretended to care, calling him her 'brother' and addressing me as 'sister-in-law,' but it was all a lie. She has had illicit relationships with several men, and when Johnny distanced himself from her, she falsely accused him of sexual assault out of revenge."

Also read: Devara Collects Rs 172 Crore on Day One!

Sumalatha went on to say that the woman specifically targets wealthy and influential men, and her mother is also involved in these manipulations. She pleaded with the authorities to take action against the false allegations and stated, "If anything happens to me or my children, the responsibility lies with this woman and her mother. I request the committee to ensure justice for me and my children."

The unfolding drama has sparked significant discussion, as the case continues to gain public and media attention, raising questions about the motivations behind the accusations.

Also read: Jani Master's Judicial Remand Extended Till October 3