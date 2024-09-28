Jani Master's Judicial Remand Extended Till October 3

Jani Master Sent to Chanchalguda Jail Amid Ongoing Rape Case Investigation

Renowned choreographer Jani Master has faced another setback in the ongoing rape case investigation. Following the expiration of his four-day police custody, Master was produced before the Rangareddy district court on Saturday.

Judicial Remand Imposed

The court has imposed judicial remand on Jani Master until October 3, ordering his transfer to Chanchalguda Jail. This development comes after the police did not request further custody.

Police Custody Details

Master was granted police custody from September 25 to 29. During this period, investigators reportedly questioned him extensively about his relationship with the alleged victim, an assistant choreographer. Police also presented evidence collected from the victim to Master, seeking clarification.

Bail Petition Hearing

Jani Master's bail petition is scheduled for hearing on Monday. The outcome will determine his next course of action amidst these allegations.

Case Background

Jani Master faces accusations of raping his assistant choreographer. The case has garnered significant attention, leading to Master's ongoing legal battles.

