Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 4th Week Elimination Predictions, Sonia To be out This week ?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 4th Week Elimination Predictions

The fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has arrived, and tensions are running high. Six contestants have found themselves in the danger zone, facing potential eviction. According to an online poll, Sonia Akula is likely to be the next contestant to leave the house.

Danger Zone Contestants

The six contestants in the danger zone are:

Aditya Om

Naga Manikanta

Prerana

Sonia Akula

Nabeel Afridi

Prithviraj

Online Poll Results

The online poll reveals the following voting percentages:

Nabeel Afridi - 33% (99,143 votes)

Naga Manikanta - 17% (50,428 votes)

Aditya Om - 15% (44,545 votes)

Prerana - 15% (44,516 votes)

Prithviraj - 13% (38,670 votes)

Sonia Akula - 8% (22,911 votes)

Sonia Akula Likely to be Evicted

Based on the poll results, Sonia Akula seems to be the most likely contestant to leave the house. However, Bigg Boss is infamous for its unexpected twists, and viewers should be prepared for surprises.

Current Season Overview

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 premiered on September 1 with 14 contestants, including Yashmi Gowda, Nikhil Maliyakkal, Abhay Bethiganti, Prerana Kambam, Madhoo Nekkanti, Shekar Basha, Aditya Om, Sonia Akula, Kirrak Seetha, Naga Manikanta, Prithviraj Shetty, Vishnupriyaa Bhimeneni, Nainika Anasuru, and Nabeel Afridi.

Previous Eliminations

Three contestants have already been evicted from the show:

Bebakka

Shekar

Abhay

The competition intensifies as the housemates battle for survival. Will Sonia Akula be the next to leave? Stay tuned for updates!

