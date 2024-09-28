Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Is Sonia the reason behind Nikhil and Kavya's Breakup ?

The recent controversy surrounding Sonia's relationships in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has sparked intense debate. Abhay, a fellow contestant and Sonia's friend, has stepped in to clear the air.

Regarding Sonia's alleged involvement in Nikhil's breakup with Kavya, Abhay revealed that Nikhil had already ended his relationship before entering the show. Nikhil had previously mentioned his four-year relationship and recent breakup, attributing it to reasons unrelated to Sonia.

Abhay also addressed concerns about Sonia's impending marriage in December, stating that her friendly demeanor with housemates is merely her nature. "Sonia treats everyone equally, whether boys or girls, with no ulterior motives," he explained.

Abhay, who has met Sonia's family and fiancé, emphasized that they are aware of her genuine personality and aren't bothered by the trolls. "Sonia's fiancé and I have no issues with her behavior in the house," he clarified.

It appears that Sonia's game strategy, utilizing Prithvi and Nikhil, has drawn criticism. However, Abhay's insights aim to dispel misconceptions about Sonia's intentions and relationships, both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.