Under fire, Vikramaditya meets Cong high command, terms reports of dissent as 'rumours'

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Days after kicking up a storm over eateries' names display order, the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Development (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday reached the national capital to meet the Congress high command, purportedly to give 'explanation' for drifting away from the party line.

His diktat on display of owners and staff names outside eateries and food outlets grossly hinted at brewing 'dissent and discord' within the Himachal Pradesh Congress.

Vikramaditya, speaking to IANS, however, refuted reports that the party high command was upset and angry with him over the eateries nameplate announcement and described it as a "rumour."

He said that the suggested guidelines for eateries and street vendors were focused on the sentiments of local residents, whose welfare is paramount for the party.

"The reports are just rumours, and we do not engage with them. We have firmly presented our case regarding Himachal Pradesh. The Congress organisation is supreme, and it is our duty to follow the party's narrative," he told IANS.

Addressing the speculation about his meetings with senior Congress leaders, Singh confirmed that he had presented the concerns of Himachal Pradesh to the party leadership, emphasising that the welfare of the people in the state remains his top priority.

"I came to Delhi for official departmental work and also met with the Chairman of the Railway Board to discuss some pressing issues," he said, adding that urban development matters were also on his agenda.

The PWD minister reassured that his meetings with the Congress leadership, including General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, were focused on both developmental work and party activities.

"I assured them that we are loyal Congress workers and will adhere to any directives from the Congress leadership and the All India Congress Committee (AICC)," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing the concerns of Himachal's people alongside party interests.

"I discussed steps we have already taken, including laws related to vending and the need to streamline processes after certain Supreme Court and High Court rulings. A committee will be formed under the Assembly Speaker's leadership, involving opposition and Congress legislators, to address these issues," Singh stated.

Furthermore, he welcomed people seeking employment from across the country to Himachal Pradesh but stressed the importance of maintaining internal security and respecting the sentiments of local residents, including farmers, traders, and street vendors.

"It is our responsibility to honour the feelings of local residents, and this will be discussed in upcoming meetings," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.