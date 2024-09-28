Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 27th Sep Highlights , Vishnu-Prithvi romance blossoms .

Bigg Boss 8 Day 26 Highlights: Love, Laughter, and Strategy

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 8 was filled with excitement, romance, and fun tasks. Here are the highlights:

Vishnu-Prithvi Love Track

Vishnupriya and Prithvi's budding romance was evident, with Prithvi serenading Vishnu with a love song during a task. Sonia, feeling threatened, expressed her doubts to Nikhil. Vishnupriya confessed that her "lady gang" admires Prithvi and wants to stay with him.

Ration Task and Team Switch

Bigg Boss introduced a ration task, where contestants had to sequence sounds. Shakti team emerged victorious, earning more time for groceries. Kantara team got limited time. Later, Nagamanikantha used the golden bangle to switch teams, joining Kantara and sending Aditya to Shakti.

Imitation Task

In a hilarious twist, Bigg Boss asked contestants to mimic each other. Standout performances included:

Prerna as Mani

Aditya as Sonia

Nabeel as Aditya (declared best performer)

Parakaya's entry added to the excitement

Nikhil, Sonia, and Prithvi were grouped together, sparking house discussions.

