Deepika Padukone dazzles in historic choker necklace at Ambani wedding

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is a hard working actor who is actively taking part in film promotions and shoots despite her pregnancy. She was among the A-listers from the Hindi film industry who attended the high-profile wedding of Anant Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. .

For the wedding event, Deepika wore a sindoori red anarkali custom-designed by Torani and paired it with a choker necklace which made her a cynosure of eyes at the ceremony. The striking choker necklace has a history tied to the family of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the ruler of Sikh Empire.

This piece of jewelry showcases exceptional Sikh craftsmanship. Its design features a 150-carat oval ruby encircled by two rows of sapphires. Ranjit Singh, known for his appreciation of fine jewelry and gemstones, amassed an impressive collection in his Lahore Toshakhana (treasury), which once housed the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond, now part of the British Crown Jewels.