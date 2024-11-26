Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Heated Nominations Spark Major Drama in the House!

The thirteen-week nomination process has officially begun in the Bigg Boss house. In this unique twist, Bigg Boss has asked the contestants to nominate two housemates who they believe do not want to be seen as finalists. The stakes are higher than ever as alliances shift, strategies unfold, and tensions rise in the race to the top.

Nabeel's nominations: Nabeel started the nominations by picking Gautham, stating that there was no "fire" in his game and that he was only focused on the nominations rather than the overall competition. He also nominated Vishnu Priya, criticizing her for not focusing on the game and instead focusing on people, which he felt would not help her win.

Pruthvi's Nominations: Pruthvi nominated Avinash, claiming that he remained passive during a quarrel between the girls and did nothing except entertain the audience. He further accused Avinash for staying alive by Nabeel's 'Eviction Shield'. He also nominated Gautham for his behavior as well as filthy language inside the house.

Nomination of Prerana: Prerana nominated Vishnu Priya and told that there is no spirit of a winner in Vishnu Priya. She also nominated Gautham by saying that she would not want him to be a winner. Prerana and Gautham had a pretty long argument during the nomination.

Teja's Nominations: Teja nominated Pruthvi by stating that he was always encouraging the contestants to fight amongst themselves. He also nominated Vishnu Priya and said he did not like her style of play.

Gautham's Nominations: Gautham nominated Nikhil, accusing him of always starting fights during tasks, despite Akhil's earlier statement not to get physical. This led to a heated argument between Nikhil and Gautham, which escalated when Pruthvi intervened. After the argument settled, Gautham nominated Prerana as his second pick, citing issues with her gameplay.

Avish's Nominations: Avish nominated Pruthvi, stating that he was playing illegally while doing the tasks. He also nominated Vishnu Priya, stating that she wasn't interested in playing the game at all.

Nikhil's Nominations: Nikhil nominated Gautham and Prerana.

Rohini's Nominations: In the end, Rohini nominated Vishnu Priya for her behaviors during the tasks. She also nominated Nabeel.

As a result, the following contenders have been nominated for eviction this week: Vishnu Priya, Gautham, Prerana, Pruthvi, Teja, Avinash, Nikhil, and Nabeel.

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Ticket to Finale; Akhil, and Harika Return with a Twist