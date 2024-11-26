Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Ticket to Finale; Akhil, and Harika Return with a Twist

As social media updates would go, this week would see the "Ticket to Finale" challenge, where the first finalist of the season would be decided. The tasks and challenges will be set for the contestants by Akhil and Harika who will try to push them to their limits as they fight to get a chance to secure a spot in the finale.

But that is not all. With Yashmi having dropped the "Big Bomb" on Gautham, other housemates will be surprised by the nomination list for this week. Prerana, Nikhil, Prithvi, Tasty Teja, Vishnupriya, and Avinash are risking elimination this week. Gautham, who was nominated by Nabeel, too is at risk owing to the "Big Bomb" dropped by Yashmi. Prithvi nominated Avinash, which has intensified the suspense inside the house.

As the contestants get ready to face the "Ticket to Finale" challenge, a part of the audience is all keenly waiting for who will be crowned the winner and go to the finale. Are they ready to impress Akhil Sarthak and Harika with their performance? Or will they fail to stand up to the challenge? The upcoming episode is sure to be an exciting one, and the fans would not want to miss it.

