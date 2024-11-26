Singapore Public Holidays 2025 list is here!

Singapore is a multicultural society celebrating different ethnic and religious traditions. Public holidays here reflect this diversity so that residents can take a day off, bond with family, or engage in cultural activities.

There will be 11 public holidays in Singapore during the year 2025, including Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa, Deepavali, Christmas, National Day, and Labour Day. It will be accompanied by four long weekends, meaning that residents will have extended time to spend a weekend elsewhere, visiting family or pursuing business interests.

Public holidays are both an opportunity and a challenge for businesses. On one hand, they allow businesses to work according to seasonal trends and address staff for the current season. On the other hand, they require careful planning to ensure that operations remain smooth and customer satisfaction is maintained.

Businesses can maximise public holidays by planning events, confirming employee availability, and providing holiday pay or additional leave for core services. Long weekends can then be used for maintenance, while major holidays offer opportunities to launch promotions, increase their promotional value, and improve sales.

2025 Holidays list for Singapore:

January 1, Wednesday - New Year's Day

January 29, Wednesday - Chinese New Year

January 30, Thursday - Chinese New Year Holiday

March 31, Monday - Hari Raya Puasa

18 April - Good Friday

1 May - Labour Day

12 May - Vesak Day

7 June - Hari Raya Haji

9 August - National Day

20 October - Deepavali

25 December - Christmas Day

