November 26 holiday for schools here in Tamil Nadu!

In view of the heavy rain warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Collector P. Akash has declared school and college holiday for all schools and colleges within the Nagapattinam district on November 26. The IMD announced a rainfall warning for Nagapattinam from 26th to 28 November, hence the district administration is taking all precautionary measures.

A 24-hour control room has been established at Nagapattinam with a toll-free disaster helpline on the number 04365-1077 and another contact number 1800-233-4233. The district administration has requested citizens to inform the three numbers in case of any rain-related accidents.

In Mayiladuthurai, a 24-hour control room has been prepared in the District Collectorate; there are four cyclone shelters, 11 safety centres, and 362 relief centres. The administrative authority has also ensured equipment, such as 85 JCB, 164 generators, and 40,351 sandbags, and deployed 4,500 front-line responders, 73 rescue boats, and 80 swimmers during emergencies.

District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi instructed people to inform about rainfall-related damages to the number 1077 or 04364-222588. All fishermen are not allowed to enter the sea. Holiday Declare has been called off as a precautionary measure in the name of the safety of the students and staff. Parents and students are advised to stay indoors without going out for tours in flood-prone areas.

