LIC Open on March 29, 30, and 31, No Eid Holiday

Hyderabad: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced that it will keep its offices open on March 29, 30, and 31 during regular working hours to assist policyholders with their tasks. This decision follows an advisory issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 12. LIC has confirmed that all its offices across various zones and divisions will remain operational on these dates to ensure that policyholders can complete their pending work without any inconvenience. While this decision ensures continued service to customers, it is important to note that LIC will not observe any specific holiday for Ramzan during this period. This move is aimed at making services more accessible during the month’s busy days.