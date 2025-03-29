Madonna rocks new shimmery 'mouth jewellery'

Los Angeles, March 29 (IANS) Singing legend Madonna has a new piece of jewellery, and she's proudly flaunting it. The pop icon, 66, joined in the fun of a recent TikTok trend and posted a short video to the platform.

In the video, she lip-synced to the trending audio of rapper That Mexican OT’s song 'Hardest Ese Ever', and then pointed to her mouth to show off her lapis-and-diamond grills, reports 'People' magazine.

The 'Material Girl' singer didn’t caption the post, but several fans shared their astonishment of her grills. “Damn Madonna????? You didn’t have to stunt this hard??", one TikTok user wrote in the comments section.

“That definitely costs more than my car”, another commented. One user added, “I never thought I’d see Madonna do a trend with a Mexican OT song the future really is now".

As per 'People', this isn’t the first time the singer showed off her grills. In August 2022, she unveiled the jewelry while on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.

At the time, she explained to Fallon that she actually designed the accessory herself for her 64th birthday, calling them her “birthday grills".

The jewellery she showed off at the time appears to be the same she wore in the recent video.

She also told Fallon, 50, that people don’t like her grills and she doesn’t know why.

"Why? You have been wearing them for a while", he said. To which Madonna replied, "Decades", adding, "I just like the way it looks, it's mouth jewellery, and I have really ugly teeth".

Nearly a decade before, the 'Hung Up' singer was photographed in August 2013 in Rome, rocking a gold grill that outlined the top row of her teeth, which feature 24 diamonds, 'The New York Post' reported.

But as the singer said herself, she’s worn the mouth jewellery throughout her career, and notably throughout the 1990s, she was photographed with a gold front tooth.

