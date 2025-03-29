Vijay Varma reveals his go-to summer indulgence: Ice-creams

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Ditching the stress about calories, actor Vijay Varma revealed that ice-creams are his go-to summer indulgence and said that the icy dessert is the “best intoxication.”

Talking about his go-to summer indulgence, Vijay, who was at the Magnum Lounge at the ongoing fashion fiesta Lakme Fashion Week, told IANS: “Go-to summer indulgence? Ice cream, Magnum ice cream. This is the indulgence of many of my friends as well.”

“They make the best and at night when we play a game or watch a match or play a video game or binge-watch at night, the intoxication of ice cream is the best intoxication.

Known for his own head-turning choices when it comes dressing up, Vijay revealed that there is a difference between style and fashion.

“Fashion is your sense of… your communication of who you are without saying a word. It's a non-verbal communication about who you are in the way you appear. And style is… I don't actually know the difference. There is definitely a difference. But between fashion and say style, style could be temporary,” he said.

Vijay loves walking the red carpet and enjoys it.

“I know that if you want to go on the red carpet, there will be cameras, there will be people and whatever happens that day will reach people. So, you try to do your best and every artist does it. And I also enjoy it a lot. I don't go out much but when I do, I enjoy it.

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller film based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

He will next be seen in “Ul Jalool Ishq”, directed by Vibhu Puri. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

