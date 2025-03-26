April 2025 Holidays: List of Public Holidays in India

When the calendar turns to April, citizens of the country can anticipate an array of public holidays. It's a busy month full of leisure, entertainment, and celebrations.

April 2025 has an excellent selection of holidays to suit diverse cultures and communities. The month begins on April 1 with Odisha Day and culminates with Basava Jayanti on April 30, offering something for all.

National and Regional Holidays

Important national festivals in April are Ram Navami on the 6th of April and Mahavir Jayanti on the 10th of April. Also, there will be some regional festivals, including Bohag Bihu in Assam on the 14th of April and Himachal Day in Himachal Pradesh on the 15th of April.

A Break from the Grind

Since there are several holidays that occur during weekdays, April 2025 is the best reason to get a break from work or school. You may relax at home, go for a weekend vacation, or join local celebrations – these holidays give you the best chance to unwind.

Below is a detailed list of public holidays in April 2025:

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday): Odisha Day (Odisha holiday) and Sarhul (Jharkhand holiday)

April 5, 2025 (Saturday): Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana holiday)

April 6, 2025 (Sunday): Ram Navami (national holiday, additional holidays in different states)

April 10, 2025 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti (multiple states holiday)

April 14, 2025 (Monday): Bohag Bihu (Assam holiday), Maha Vishuva Sankranti (Odisha holiday), Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti (holiday in multiple states), Tamil New Year (holiday in Tamil Nadu), and Vishu (holiday in Kerala)

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday): Himachal Day (Himachal Pradesh holiday), Bengali New Year (Tripura and West Bengal holiday)

April 18, 2025 (Friday): Good Friday (holiday in several states)

April 19, 2025 (Saturday): Easter (Nagaland holiday)

April 21, 2025 (Monday): Vaisakh (Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab holiday)

April 29, 2025 (Tuesday): Maharishi Parashuram Jayanti (holiday in several states)

April 30, 2025 (Wednesday): Basava Jayanti (Karnataka holiday)

With this complete list, you can organize your month and make the most out of these public holidays.

