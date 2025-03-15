Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai OTT Release on Tentkotta from March 14

The Tamil film Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai, written and directed by Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan, is now available for streaming on the OTT platform Tentkotta, starting March 14. Premiering at the 54th International Film Festival of India in November 2023, the film was released in theaters on February 14, 2025. Now, it is accessible to a wider audience, offering those who missed the theatrical release a chance to watch it from the comfort of their homes.

The film tells the story of Lakshmi, a documentary filmmaker and motivational speaker, who shares a deep bond with her 25-year-old daughter, Samyuktha, a Kathak dancer. The narrative is told through multiple perspectives, including that of Mary, who explores modern views on love and sexuality.

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai stars Vineeth as Devaraj, Rohini as Lakshmi, and Lijomol Jose as Sam. Supporting roles are played by Anusha Prabhu as Nandhini, Kalesh Ramanand as Ravindra, and Deepa Shankar as Mary.

The film is produced by Jomon Jacob, Nithiyah Atputharajah, Dijo Augustine, Vishnu Rajan, and Sajin S Raj. Music is by Kannan Narayanan, with lyrics by Ku. Umadevi. Cinematography is by Sree Saravanan, and editing is handled by Dani Charles. The soundtrack was released under Saregama India Limited, part of the RPSG Group.

The movie offers a compelling mix of personal stories and contemporary themes, exploring the evolving concepts of love, identity, and relationships.