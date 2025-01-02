Pongal Holidays 2025: 9 days holidays for schools in Tamil Nadu

The Pongal festival is at the doorsteps, and the students of Tamil Nadu are eager to have a long vacation. With the announcement of three days of holiday due to the festival, the students are expecting it to be an even longer holiday.

The Pongal festival, falling around mid-January in Tamil Nadu, is one of the prominent events of the region. The festivals this year are to be held on the 14th, 15th, and 16th of January. A three-day holiday for the festivals includes Thai Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day, and Uzhavar Thirunal declared by the government.

However, students expect a longer holiday. Bhogi, the day before Pongal, falls on January 13th. With the weekend preceding the festival, students could enjoy a nine-day holiday. The Tamil Nadu government declares a holiday for Bhogi. If this is not an exception this year, then students might get a treat.

Government employees have also demanded Chief Minister Stalin declare a holiday on January 17th, which would create a nine-day holiday stretch, including the weekend. If the government grants this request, students will undoubtedly be thrilled.

Trichy District May Enjoy 10-Day Holiday.

Students in Trichy district could be in for an even longer break. The local holiday declared for the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Ranganathar Swamy Temple on January 10th could result in nine-day holidays, courtesy of the state government.

Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar announced that the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Temple begins on December 30th, and the main event, 'Sorgavasal Thirappu,' is on January 10th. Therefore, a local holiday is declared for Trichy district on that day.

The holiday will apply to all the government offices and educational institutions in the Trichy district except the school/college examinations already in progress. The sub-treasuries and the district treasury will function with a skeletal staff. As a partial offset, January 25th (Saturday) will be a working day.

