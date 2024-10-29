October 30 - November 3: Holidays for schools, colleges in UP

The festive season has caught up with UP and Uttarakhand, and October and November will be packed with a series of holidays. Chhoti Diwali begins the festival period, followed by Diwali and into the first week of November.

In UP, November is going to have three holidays in succession. Schools, colleges, and offices are going to be closed on the day. In this way, students as well as working professionals are going to get a well-welcomed break.

Holiday Dates are as Follows:-

October 30 Chhoti Diwali (UP)

October 31 Diwali (UP)

November 1 Diwali (Uttarakhand)

November 2 Govardhan Puja (UP)

November 3 Sunday holiday

Banks across India are scheduled to be closed throughout November on many occasions. These holidays have been declared on the RBI website and include Diwali Amavasya, Kut festival, Kannada Rajyothsava, Balipadyami, Vikram Savant New Year Day, Chhath, Guru Nanak Jayanti, among many more.

There the people of Uttarakhand and UP await the occasion with their family members as well. These festivals prove the opportunity to relink bonds once again with friends and other family members along with enjoyment with rituals.

