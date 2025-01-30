Uttar Pradesh holidays declared till February 1; schools opt for online classes!

Following the stampede on Mauni Amavasya in Maha Kumbh, schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh have announced holidays till February 1. The districts include Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ghazipur, and Raebareli.

Holiday Information

All schools from pre-primary to class 12 will remain closed in Mirzapur till February 1. However, schools can conduct online classes as required, and pre-scheduled examinations and practical exams will be conducted as scheduled.

In Deoria district, the District Magistrate, Divya Mittal, has rescheduled school hours in light of the growing cold and fog. All schools up to class 8 - Basic Education, CBSE, and ICSE - will operate from 10 am to 3 pm till January 31.

The abrupt break has finally come as a relief to students, especially with the recent stampede incident. The state government's declaration of a holiday means that students would be safe and sound, with the opportunity to return to class when things settle down.

Normal school operations should resume in districts affected by the holiday soon, but this all depends on what the local administration decides is good enough to have school back on track.

